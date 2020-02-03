Former Washington Redskin Vernon Davis retires during Super Bowl pregame skit

article

Longtime NFL star Vernon Davis announced his retirement on Sunday during a Super Bowl pre-game skit that featured a fellow retired former tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

In the skit, Gronkowski, now an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, said he brought his "retirement" crew to Super Bowl LIV. The "Golden Gronks" featured Gronkowski, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison and Davis, who announced his decision in the video.

"That's right, I'm retiring," Davis said.

Davis, 35, spent 14 seasons in the NFL. He ranks among the highest-paid tight ends in NFL history, earning more than $78 million in salary as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, according to Spotrac.

Davis won a Super Bowl as a member of the Broncos in 2016. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and retires with 583 catches and 63 receiving touchdowns.

A first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Davis invested his earnings in several businesses away from the field. He owns multiple Jamba Juice store locations, as well as Timeless, a supplement line.

"Most guys in the past, even myself and what I would do, a lot of companies would offer you, say, $150,000. Most guys would take that, walk away with it, spend it on whatever, maybe buy something, a car, whatever," Davis told FOX Business last year. "But nowadays we’re seeing a lot of guys take that money and put it back into the company."

Davis’ former team, the 49ers, will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of Fox Sports and FOX Business.

