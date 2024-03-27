Former Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson, 40, died 'unexpectedly' after childbirth

article

Krystal Anderson, a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader, died after giving birth to her daughter last week. She was 40 years old.

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs Cheer team shared the devastating news of her passing on their official Instagram account.

"She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long," the post said. "We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her. At a later date, we will share how we will continue to honor her legacy."

RELATED: Mom who died days after giving birth becomes organ donor

"A profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path," Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, wrote in a comment on the Chiefs Cheer post. "We love & miss you Krissy. Hug Lamar & Norma for us."

Citing an obituary posted online, FOX News reported that Anderson "passed away unexpectedly" on March 20 after the birth of her daughter Charlotte Willow who, according to the post, "was born at rest."

RELATED: Woman announces her own death in social media post gone viral: 'Cherish every moment'

Shanna Adamic, a friend of Anderson, told FOX 4 Kansas City that she was 21 weeks pregnant when doctors told Anderson they couldn’t find a heartbeat.

FOX 4 Kansas City reported that Clayton Anderson, Krystal's husband, told the news outlet that after his wife gave birth, her fever spiked. She then suffered organ failure due to sepsis and died days later.

Anderson was a cheerleader for the Chiefs from 2006-2011 and from 2013-2016 and served as a team captain, appearing at the Pro Bowl and international games. She also visited troops globally, including in Iraq, Kuwait and in the U.S.

The University of Richmond graduate worked as a software engineer and advocated for Black women in STEM and women’s health, FOX 4 Kansas City reported.

She is survived by her husband Clayton, her two parents and brother. Citing the obituary, FOX News reported that she was "preceded in death by her infant son, James Charles, and infant daughter, Charlotte Willow."

Funeral services are being held for Krystal Anderson this week, and a GoFundMe page was established to help her family, according to FOX 4 Kansas City.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.







