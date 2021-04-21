Dodgers introduce 'fully vaccinated fan section' for Saturday's game vs. Padres

The New York Yankees are known for the "Bleacher Creatures" and the Seattle Mariners have had their runs with "King's Court" and "Maple Grove" fan sections. Here in Los Angeles, the Dodgers will soon experiment with the "Fully Vaccinated Fan Section."

The Dodgers will give the new section for vaccinated fans a shot during the team's NL West showdown against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, April 24, at 6:10 p.m. PT.

Here's what we know about the temporary section:

Sections 166LG and 168LG will be reserved for fully-vaccinated fans

The fan must be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before April 24

The fans heading to the fully vaccinated section must enter the stadium through the right field loge gate. This will be the only stadium entrance for the

Fans will need to show proof of vaccination

Fans between the ages of 2 and 15 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test

Social distancing will not be required in a fully vaccinated-only section.

Ticket resale is not allowed for this section

Face coverings must be work in the section unless the fan is actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat

The Dodgers did not specify if the team plans to implement the fully vaccinated fan section for other games in the 2021 season. As of Wednesday, Los Angeles is under the state's orange tier, which allows the team to fill up to 33% of Dodger Stadium.

Those interested in purchasing tickets or checking out the temporary section can click here for more information.

