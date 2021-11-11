Congress still waiting for Washington Football Team investigation documents

Congress is still waiting for all of the documents they’ve requested regarding the National Football League’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says the NFL plans to respond to their request, but there’s still no specific date on when they will officially comply.

"For people who are saying ‘oh this is just for show by Congress because nothing is really happening or going to happen – What’s your response?" Krishnamoorthi said.

"We have to walk and chew gum at the same time. We have to juggle multiple priorities – one of which is to end work place harassment and sexual harassment at all work place and the NFL being one of the most visible work places and the NFL being one of the most visible work places is something that powerfully influences other employers as well as quite frankly men and boys who look to the NFL for cues on how we treat women," he added.

Congress is also asking for the Washington Football Team to release former employees from their non-disclosure agreements so they can publicly speak about the investigation.

Krishnamoorthi also wants the NFL to release former employees from their non-disclosure agreement.

