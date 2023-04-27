Commanders take Emmanuel Forbes with 16th pick in NFL draft

The Washington Commanders selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, filling a major area of need in the secondary.

The Commanders chose Forbes over Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, another cornerback who was considered a potential top-10 pick and fell into the second half of the first round. Gonzalez went next at No. 17 to the New England Patriots.

Forbes had six interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, in his third and final season in Starkville. With six career pick-6s, he’s tied for the most of any college player since 1976.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound native of Grenada, Mississippi, gives the Commanders some ball-hawking talent at the position beyond projected starters Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste, helping out the coverage in what should be a boost for a defensive front that’s among the best in the NFL.

Three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey endorsed the selection of Forbes, tweeting: "LOVE THAT PICK! @emmanuelforbes7 is LIKE THAT!"

For the first time in several years, Washington was not looking for a quarterback after planning for 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell to start and signing veteran Jacoby Brissett. Kentucky’s Will Levis was still on the board when the Commanders took Forbes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.