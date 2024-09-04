Commanders suspend VP after derogatory comments surface in undercover video

The Washington Commanders said Wednesday they have suspended an employee pending an internal investigation after he was shown making derogatory comments about players and fans in undercover video posted on social media.

Vice President of Content Rael Enteen said in the video posted by O’Keefe Media Group that some players were dumb and homophobic and called fans "high school-educated alcoholics" and "mouth breathers."

A team spokesperson said, "The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization" and that further comment will be reserved at this time.

James O'Keefe, who founded the company last year, told The Associated Press by phone that the videos were taken during two dates in June in Washington. O'Keefe said Enteen and the woman who filmed the interactions met on a dating app.

Also in the video, Enteen criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He called Goodell "a $50 million puppet" and the league's social justice efforts performative.

Enteen also said in the video that he believes Jones "hates gay people and Black people."

A message sent to a league spokesperson seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The Cowboys did not respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.