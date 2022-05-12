Commanders reveal 2022 regular season schedule

Washington's football franchise is set to kick off its inaugural season as the Commanders when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 at FedExField.

The NFL announced Thursday the Commanders full 2022 regular season schedule, and for the first time in franchise history all nine of the team's home games will start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Commanders will play in two primetime games this season in Week 6 at Chicago and Week 10 against division rivals Philadelphia.

The team will finish the season against a divisional opponent for the 13th straight season dating back to 2010 when it plays the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

Check out the full regular season schedule below:

Week 1 - September 11, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2 - September 18, 2022

at Detroit Lions

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3 - September 25, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4 - October 2, 2022

at Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5 - October 9, 2022

Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6 -October 13, 2022 (Thursday)

at Chicago Bears

8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Week 7 - October 23, 2022

Green Bay Packers

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8 - October 30, 2022

at Indianapolis Colts

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9 - November 6, 2022

Minnesota Vikings

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10 - November 14, 2022 (Monday)

at Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 11

November 20, 2022

at Houston Texans

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12 - November 27, 2022

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13 - December 4, 2022

at New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14 - Bye Week

Week 15 - December 17/18, 2022

New York Giants

TBD

TBD

Week 16 - December 24, 2022 (Saturday)

at San Francisco 49ers

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17 - January 1, 2023

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18 - January 7/8, 2023

Dallas Cowboys

TBD

TBD

All single game ticket fees will be waived for the first 48 hours as part of the official schedule release. This offer is only available at Commanders.com/Tickets. It expires on Saturday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET.