The Brief Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the team worked out wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and is in the process of signing him to the practice squad as early as Thursday. The low-risk move reunites Aiyuk with quarterback Jayden Daniels – his former college teammate at Arizona State – and Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously worked in San Francisco's front office. Aiyuk has not played in an NFL game since tearing his ACL and MCL in 2024 and went through a rocky public exit from the 49ers that included patched-up friction with Daniels over the summer.



Fresh off a dramatic 22-20 Monday night victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Commanders are on the verge of adding a major name to their receiving corps.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 25, that Washington worked out wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and is in the process of signing him to the team's practice squad, with a deal expected to be finalized as early as Thursday, Nov. 26.

What we know:

The move pairs Aiyuk with two familiar faces in Ashburn: Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who helped build the San Francisco 49ers roster where Aiyuk became a star, and quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played alongside Aiyuk at Arizona State. During their time with the Sun Devils, Aiyuk led the team in receiving yards and earned All-Pac-12 honors.

In San Francisco, Aiyuk emerged as one of the league's premier receivers, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning second-team All-Pro honors before injuries derailed his tenure.

Because the Commanders are signing Aiyuk to the practice squad with little to no guaranteed money, the move carries minimal risk for Washington as it pushes for an NFC East title following back-to-back wins. If Aiyuk performs well as he works back into football shape, he can be elevated to the active roster; if not, the team can move on easily.

The backstory:

Aiyuk has not played in an NFL game since suffering torn ACL and MCL ligaments during the 2024 season. His recovery was accompanied by a protracted, public standoff with 49ers management that ended his time in San Francisco.

Over the summer, Aiyuk began posting on social media expressing interest in joining Washington, though the situation briefly soured when he made disparaging remarks online aimed at Daniels and Daniels' relationship with his mother. According to reports, Aiyuk and Daniels have since mended that rift, clearing the way for Commanders leadership to bring the receiver in for a look down the stretch and potentially beyond.

What's next:

If the contract is finalized on Thursday, Aiyuk will join the practice squad as the Commanders prepare for an upcoming road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

What we don't know:

The Commanders have not yet announced the exact financial terms of Aiyuk's practice squad agreement or a timeline for when he might be elevated to play in his first game since 2024.