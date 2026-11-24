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The Brief A D.C. man was convicted of stabbing his brother to death in their childhood home. Court officials said three siblings cared for their elderly parents, creating a stressful environment in the home. The defendant initially claimed he stabbed his brother in self-defense, though court officials said that claim changed over time.



A Washington, D.C., man was convicted of stabbing his brother to death inside their childhood home in Southeast in 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District.

What we know:

Joseph Smith, 68, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Arnold Gregory "Doobie" Smith on April 9, 2019.

During the trial, Joseph took the stand and testified that his brother attacked him first, and he acted in self-defense. However, court officials said this was inconsistent with his previous statements, evidence, injuries that his brother sustained and the lack of injuries that Joseph had.

Evidence showed that Joseph, who was 60 at the time of the stabbing, and his 62-year-old brother lived together with their parents in their childhood home. Their parents were elderly and needed constant care.

Joseph and his brother used contracted home health aides, but much of the responsibility fell on the brothers and another sibling. Court officials noted that this created a stressful environment.

Leading up to the deadly stabbing, Doobie and the other sibling encouraged their parents to evict Joseph due to his erratic behavior. During that time, Joseph said multiple times that he would "gut Doobie like a fish," according to court officials.

On April 9, 2019, Joseph stabbed Doobie in the back and chest with a butcher's knife. At the time, the siblings' elderly parents were upstairs in bed, according to court documents.

Joseph called police to report the stabbing, telling them that he stabbed his brother and claiming it was in self-defense. Court officials said Joseph's defense changed over time.

Joseph is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 26, 2027.