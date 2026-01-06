Commanders part ways with OC Kliff Kingsbury, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

article

The Brief The Washington Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have mutually agreed to part ways. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. was also let go, according to the team. The moves come as the Commanders begin their offseason changes.



The Washington Commanders announced that the team has parted ways with both offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., according to the NFL.

What we know:

According to the report, the Commanders and Kingsbury mutually agreed to part ways following the season.

The team also confirmed it has parted ways with Whitt Jr., who served as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Commanders did not announce replacements for either position.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 25: Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury of the Washington Commanders looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

What's next:

The Commanders are expected to begin searching for new coordinators as the offseason continues. The team did not provide additional details about the timing of those decisions.