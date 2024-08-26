Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb agree on 4-year, $136M deal, reports say

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly reached a deal to bring star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's holdout to an end.

Multiple reports say that the Cowboys and Lamb have agreed on a 4-year, $136 million contract extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news first on Monday.

Lamb will get $100 million in guaranteed money and a $38 million signing bonus. The bonus is the highest-ever for a wide receiver.

The new deal makes Lamb the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Lamb put together an All-Pro season in 2023, with career highs in catches (135), yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12).

He missed all of training camp and the preseason while holding out for a new contract.

Now, Lamb has 13 days to get up to speed before the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he's relieved a deal is done.

"The talent has been extremely evident since this young man has stepped on a football field. You could see it at Oklahoma," said Lamb. "He has the whole package."

Now all eyes turn to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is entering the last season of his current deal.

CeeDee Lamb contract reaction

Players across the league reacted to the news.

Lamb's college teammate Kyler Murray said that the extension was "much deserved."

Fellow number 88 Dez Bryant also celebrated the signing.