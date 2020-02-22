Caps' Alex Ovechkin joins hockey's all-time greats with historic 700th goal
WASHINGTON - The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin joined the NHL's all-time greats Saturday after scoring a historic 700th career goal.
The 3rd period goal tied the Capitals' game this afternoon against the New Jersey Devils. Here's the goal:
Ovechkin is just the 8th player in NHL history to score 700 career goals. The seven others are all either in hockey's Hall of Fame or on their way:
Wayne Gretzky: 894
Gordie Howe: 801
Jaromir Jagr: 766
Brett Hull: 741
Marcel Dionne: 731
Phil Esposito: 717
Mike Gartner: 708
The goal also provided a boost to the Capitals, who have been slumping late after tearing through the first half of the season. They are 2nd in the NHL's Metropolitan Division with 22 games left before the playoffs.
