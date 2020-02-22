Caps' Alex Ovechkin joins hockey's all-time greats with historic 700th goal

article

The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin joined the NHL's all-time greats Saturday after scoring a historic 700th career goal.

The 3rd period goal tied the Capitals' game this afternoon against the New Jersey Devils. Here's the goal:

Ovechkin is just the 8th player in NHL history to score 700 career goals. The seven others are all either in hockey's Hall of Fame or on their way:

Wayne Gretzky: 894

Gordie Howe: 801

Jaromir Jagr: 766

Advertisement

Brett Hull: 741

Marcel Dionne: 731

Phil Esposito: 717

Mike Gartner: 708

The goal also provided a boost to the Capitals, who have been slumping late after tearing through the first half of the season. They are 2nd in the NHL's Metropolitan Division with 22 games left before the playoffs.

RELATED: Alex Ovechkin honors Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 24 jersey before Washington Capitals game