Alex Ovechkin honors Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 24 jersey before Washington Capitals game

article

Alex Ovechkin honored late NBA star Kobe Bryant by wearing his jersey number during warmups Wednesday.

Ovechkin, who wears No. 8, wore a Washington Capitals jersey with No. 24 before the team’s game against the Nashville Predators.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Bryant, who played his entire career for the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The Capitals paid tribute to all of those killed before the game. Ovechkin's special jersey will be signed and put up for auction to benefit the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. After the crash on Sunday, Ovechkin shared a photo of himself and Bryant on his Instagram page.