Capitals reunite with Stanley Cup hero Lars Eller in trade with Penguins

The Washington Capitals have brought back a familiar face, acquiring forward Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Eller, a key member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team, returns to the Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 Draft, the team announced Tuesday.

"We are excited to welcome Lars back to our organization," Capitals senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick said. "This move enhances our depth at the critical center position. Lars is a versatile player, and we’re confident he will strengthen our team’s depth and competitiveness."

Eller, 35, has posted seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season.

Known for his strength at center, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound veteran has won 56.0 percent of his face-offs and logged an average of 16 minutes and 25 seconds on ice per game.

This marks Eller’s second stint with Washington, where he previously played from 2016 to 2023.

During his time with the Capitals, Eller amassed 208 points (87 goals, 121 assists) over 488 games and became an integral part of the team’s success.

Eller famously scored the series-winning goal in Game 5 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, securing Washington’s first championship. During his seven seasons with the Capitals, he ranked second in games played, sixth in goals, and seventh in points.

A native of Rodovre, Denmark, Eller has played a total of 1,053 NHL games with Washington, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Montreal, and St. Louis, scoring 409 points (182 goals, 227 assists) across his career.