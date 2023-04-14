Capitals parting ways with head coach Peter Laviolette

The Washington Capitals are parting ways with head coach Peter Laviolette.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: Head Coach of the Washington Capitals Peter Laviolette watches the play on the ice during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsyl Expand

The Caps announced Friday evening that the two sides agreed to part ways. Laviolette's contract officially expires at the end of June. He led the club to a 115-78-27 record during his three years in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 23: Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette congratulates Alex Ovechkin #8 for scoring his 802nd career NHL goal just after a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena on December 23, 2022 in Washington, D. Expand

In a statement, Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian MacLellan, said:

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons. Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward."

For the first time in nine years, the Capitals failed to make the playoffs this season.