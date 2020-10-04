Can Washington contain Lamar Jackson? Your Week 4 Keys to the Game

article

The Washington Football Team has a tough matchup Sunday: Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

But first, Washington needs to learn how not to beat itself.

Washington turned the ball over five times in a losing effort last week at Cleveland.

Pair that sloppy offensive performance with a benign one in Week 2 at Arizona, and Washington is in danger of cementing a trend of three-straight poor performances on offense today.

Head Coach Ron Rivera told reporters this week that Quarterback Dwayne Haskins "understands what's expected of him" after a "productive" talk this week.

Washington is preparing to take on Baltimore as it reckons with some troubling injuries.

Washington's top draft pick and gamechanging pass rusher Chase Young, as well as slot receiver Steven Sims Jr., are out against Baltimore. Haskins' favorite target, Terry McLaurin, is nursing a thigh injury and is questionable to play.

Matt Ioannidis, an anchor on Washington's strong defensive line, is out for the season after a biceps injury at Cleveland.

All that said, Washington (1-2) is still atop another historically weak NFC East through the first three games of the season, and the team can remain in strong position in its playoff chase with a win today against Baltimore.

Former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker joined FOX 5 Game Time this morning with his Week 4 Keys to the Game:

