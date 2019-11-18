Alex Smith’s wife post video of him running, training on 1-year anniversary of broken leg

article

It’s been 365 days since Washington Redskins Quarterback Alex Smith’s world came to a halt after he suffered a broken leg against the Houston Texans.

But on the one-year anniversary of his serious injury, the quarterback’s wife Elizabeth Smith posted a video showing the 35-year-old running and training.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Alex Smith remains on the Redskins’ Physically Unable to Perform list but has made it clear he wants to play football again.

"Stuff happens to everybody - life happens. I feel like for me this is a time for me to be tested and I have this challenge in front of me and how can I handle it," Alex Smith told FOX 5’s Angie Goff in an interview earlier this summer.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Smith’s video shows the quarterback weight training, working on his three-step drop and sprinting on a treadmill as people cheer him on.

RELATED: Redskins QB Alex Smith released from the hospital

Alex Smith, the former first-overall draft pick, broke his right tibia and fibula on a sack by Kareem Jackson during the third quarter of the team’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the 2018 season.

Before Smith suffered the injury, he had led Washington to a 6-3 record. Since his injury, the Redskins have only won two games.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts