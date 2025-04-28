Virginia529 Education Savings Program Rebrands to Invest529 with Tuition Giveaway to Celebrate

This content was provided by our sponsor, Invest529. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Virginia families now have a new way to think about saving for college—and a chance to win big while they do it. The trusted Virginia529 education savings program is now called Invest529, and to mark the moment, individuals and families can enter to win four years of college tuition during a special giveaway, open now through April 30.

Participants simply watch a short video at Invest529.com and complete an entry form for the chance to win four years of tuition valued at $62,000, based on the average in-state tuition at Virginia colleges and universities.

While Invest529 has long been the official name of the organization’s education savings program, many Virginians knew it by Virginia529—the former name of the independent state agency that administers the highly rated program. This refreshed name helps clarify the distinction between the education savings program and the organization behind it, which has now rebranded as Commonwealth Savers.

"As we introduce Invest529 and expand our offerings, our commitment remains the same: helping individuals and families take control of their financial futures," said Mary Morris, CEO of Commonwealth Savers. "Our new name better reflects the full range of savings options we offer today, from education and disability to retirement."

Commonwealth Savers now manages three tax-advantaged savings programs:

Invest529 , the organization’s flagship education savings program

ABLEnow , one of the nation’s largest programs for individuals with disabilities

RetirePath Virginia , a retirement savings program for Virginians

To read the terms and conditions and enter the giveaway for a chance to win four years of college tuition, visit Invest529.com.

About Invest529

Invest529, which is administered by Commonwealth Savers Plan, makes education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $110.3 billion in assets under management and 3.1 million accounts as of March 31, 2025, Invest529 is part of the largest education savings plan available.

Two flexible, affordable, tax-advantaged programs – Invest529SM and CollegeAmerica® and early commitment scholarship program SOAR Virginia® – assist students of any age in reaching their higher education goals.

For more information on Invest529’s education savings options, visit Invest529.com or call 1-888-567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Invest529 savings options, investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing.

All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Invest529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program. ©2025 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

About Commonwealth Savers

Commonwealth Savers, formerly Virginia529, is a financial organization that helps individuals and families achieve financial wellness through a variety of tax-advantaged savings programs. With over $100+ billion in assets under management and 3+ million accounts, Commonwealth Savers is the nationwide leader in 529 education savings programs.

The organization manages Invest529, a flexible, affordable education savings program, and CollegeAmerica®, the largest advisor-sold 529 plan in the nation. Through SOAR Virginia®, an early commitment scholarship program, Virginia students are supported in reaching their higher education goals.

Commonwealth Savers also administers ABLEnow, a national savings program for individuals with disabilities, and ABLEAmerica, an advisor-sold disability savings option. Its newest program offering, RetirePath Virginia, helps workers across the Commonwealth save for retirement.

For more information on Commonwealth Savers’ savings options, visit Commonwealthsavers.com or call 1-855-4SAVEVA (728382). All investments are subject to risk, and prospective participants are encouraged to consult with financial professionals. For non-Virginia residents, consider whether your home state offers benefits specific to its own savings programs. ©2025 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

