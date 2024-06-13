Wellness coach and speaker Bershan Shaw reflects upon father's legacy

This week’s "Motivation With Marissa" spotlights a local, inspirational force who’s sharing the impact her father made on her life.

Bershan Shaw is based in the DMV but is an internationally renowned speaker, author, host, wellness coach, and tech leader.

A two-time breast cancer survivor, Shaw is often cited as an inspiration for women. But ahead of Father’s Day, the former reality TV star says her dad was the key to her success.

In the emotional episode, Shaw reflects upon their relationship and how he pushed her to do and be her best.

She lost her 87-year-old dad, Jerri Shaw, in 2023. She shares the life lessons he taught her as well as the impact of having a day named in his honor.

She also delves into the power of speaking positivity over your life by demonstrating to host and producer Marissa Mitchell how she writes daily affirmations in the mirror.

The show ends with Mitchell sharing memories of her late father, Randy Mitchell.

This episode is a celebration of life and hope for those mourning fathers and father figures, especially during the holiday weekend.

To watch it this Saturday at 10 a.m., download the free, FOX Local smart TV app.



