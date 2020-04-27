Unconventional Wisdom: Finesse Mitchell

How do you go from from college football player to nearly flunking out of school? From funny man to fired from Saturday Night Live? And then to giving relationship advice?

Let’s ask one of the funniest men in the country, Finesse Mitchell!

He stops by the Unconventional Wisdom Podcast for an uncut and raw conversation about his rocky road and struggles to make it in Hollywood.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

FOX 5 Anchor Wisdom Martin sits down with reality TV stars, actors and everyone in between. Nothing is off limits, bringing you unconventional wisdom.

Have a topic you want Wisdome to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation in the Unconventional Wisdom Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Unconventional Wisdom podcast is available on Audioboom, Google Play and iTunes!