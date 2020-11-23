Expand / Collapse search

Unconventional Wisdom: Brenda Frese

By
Published 
Podcasts
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland lady Terps basketball coach Brenda Frese is already a basketball legend.

In 2009 she led the lady Terps to the National Championship while establishing Maryland as a top program in womens basketball.

This week I talked with Coach Frese to talk hoops, raising her kids, recruiting during a pandemic and what’s next for her program.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

FOX 5 Anchor Wisdom Martin sits down with reality TV stars, actors and everyone in between. Nothing is off limits, bringing you unconventional wisdom.

Have a topic you want Wisdome to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation in the Unconventional Wisdom Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Unconventional Wisdom podcast is available on Audioboom, Google Play and iTunes!