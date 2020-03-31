The Paolini Perspective: Episode 94

Patrick and Sarah are on week three of their quarantine podcast.

Patrick weighs in on the latest orders from Maryland Governor Hogan and Virginia Governor Northam.

Plus, Patrick talks about breaking his own news with a video at Lakeland Middle School last weekend of an organized soccer practice despite social distancing orders.

Also, thoughts on Tiger King, David Geffen on his mega-yacht and the Tampa pastor arrested for holding a Sunday service during the coronavirus pandemic.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

