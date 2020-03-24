The Paolini Perspective: Episode 93

Joe Di Scipio returns to the podcast.

Joe is the Senior Vice President of Legal and FCC compliance for Fox Television.

Patrick, Sarah and Joe talk about the latest coronavirus diagnosis numbers, recent moves by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam has decided to close all schools for the rest of the school year.

Plus, we chat what we're watching on TV, Marshall Law, and local news stations coming together.

