The Paolini Perspective: Episode 85

Patrick is away on business so FOX 5 anchor and political reporter Tom Fitzgerald joins the podcast to talk about President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Will “Midnight Mitch” be successful in getting some of the damning evidence presented at late night hours?

Plus, Fitz gives his opinion on the latest with Meagan and Harry leaving the royal family, MLB's sign-stealing scandal and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

