The Paolini Perspective: Episode 83

It's our last show of 2019! Patrick and Sarah discuss Greta Thunberg being named Time's Person of The Year, the latest on the rise in crime in New York and teen Karol Sanchez who allegedly staged her own kidnapping.

Plus, Patrick and Sarah touch upon the school boundary changes that are proposed in Montgomery County, and could Urban Meyer be headed to the Washington Redskins? We give our theories.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

