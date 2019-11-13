The Paolini Perspective: Episode 79

Patrick and Sarah tackle Wednesday's public impeachment hearings with some thoughts and predictions.

Plus, a new poll says Sen. Kamala Harris has just 1 percent of the vote in New Hampshire. Will she drop out of the presidential race? Patrick has thoughts on Northwestern University apologizing for actually doing reporting, Chase Young potentially being suspended by the NCAA and Ricki Gervais back as the Golden Globes host.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Advertisement

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter