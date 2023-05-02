The Paolini Perspective Episode 244

Patrick and Sarah discuss the state of media with Vice saying it will declare bankruptcy, James Corden was reportedly costing CBS $20 million per year, and will Tucker Carlson just launch his own thing?

Where do big media companies go from here? A new poll says Gov Ron DeSantis is neck and neck with Trump for the Republican nomination, plus Senator Tim Scott will announce his run for Presidency.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.