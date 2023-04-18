The Paolini Perspective: Episode 242

Patrick and Sarah debate Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass's 22-week pregnant wife being asked to pick up a mess her kids made on a United flight.

They also discuss the latest in politics with the Clarence Thomas-Harlan Crow scandal. Plus, is Ron DeSantis losing momentum and his donors?

The two talk about the sale of the Washington Commanders and what it means for a new stadium in the District.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.