The Paolini Perspective: Episode 235

Patrick and Sarah discuss Patrick being at the Super Bowl, the game, the halftime show, and more.

Plus, they discuss Nikki Haley announcing her run for presidency, and where this leaves Ron DeSantis. Will he run or not?

Plus, Senator Josh Hawley is proposing to raise the minimum age for a person to be on social media to age 16. Is this a good idea or not?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.