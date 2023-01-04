The Paolini Perspective: Episode 229

New Year, new episode! Patrick and Sarah return to talk about Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Did the NFL handle the emergency correctly?

Joe Buck and ESPN maintain that the NFL initially told teams they had 5 minutes to warm up after Damar's injury.

Plus, Kevin McCarthy fails to get enough votes to become Speaker of the House, and a Virginia high school is being investigated for allegedly withholding merit awards.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.