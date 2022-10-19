The Paolini Perspective: Episode 220

Patrick and Sarah discuss the ESPN story of Dan Synder having 'dirt' on other NFL owners and Roger Godell.

Plus, the latest controversy with the Fetterman/Oz race, including the backlash an NBC reporter is getting for discussing Fetterman's health.

The two rant about the MLB playoffs and a new story on Dr. Fauci saying school closures during the pandemic had huge collateral consequences.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.