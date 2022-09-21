The Paolini Perspective: Episode 216

Patrick and Sarah discuss President Biden's interview on 60 Minutes, his comments on the end of the pandemic, Taiwan and more.

The two recap NFL week 3 and share whether or not they think the Raiders need to fire head coach Josh McDaniels.

Finally, Patrick and Sarah talk politics from President Trump's attorneys trying to skirt questions from the special masters to more predictions about mid-term elections.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.