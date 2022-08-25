The Paolini Perspective: Episode 213

Patrick and Sarah discuss the student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced Wednesday.

Plus, as Dr. Oz and Fetterman are feuding in Pennsylvania, how close is their seat race going to be?

Patrick makes a new prediction on how many House seats the Democrats may pick up this fall.

And, the two discuss Deshaun Watson's suspension being changed and Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy launching TMRW sports.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.