The Paolini Perspective: Episode 205

Patrick and Sarah discuss the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade. What does this mean for the upcoming elections, and is the Supreme Court an obstructionist court? The Washington Post decides to endorses David Blair over Marc Elrich for County Executive. NYC finally lifts masks for toddlers, and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.