The Paolini Perspective: Episode 180

Patrick and Sarah return from Christmas break to talk on-going mask mandates in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Prince George's County schools and other's going to virtual learning.

Chicago teachers' union voting to go virtual. Plus, Washington Football Team announcing they will change their name, and who's responsible for the I-95 shut down?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

