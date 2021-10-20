The Paolini Perspective: Episode 170
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah chat Patrick's Aspen trip and masks on airplanes.
Plus, ESPN's Allison Williams and other high-profile individuals leaving their jobs over vaccine requirements.
Colin Powell's passing, and the Biden administration backing down on tracking back accounts.
Thoughts on the Dave Chappelle special and the walk-outs at Netflix.
