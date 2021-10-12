The Paolini Perspective: Episode 169

Patrick and Sarah discuss Jon Gruden resigning as head coach of the Raiders. What did ESPN know about his homophobic and misogynistic emails?

What did the Washington Football Team know?

Plus, thoughts on the upcoming Virigina Governor's race, are the midterm elections looking bleak for the Democrats, and gender-neutral toy aisles in California.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

