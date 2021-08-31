The Paolini Perspective: Episode 163

America has left Afghanistan, sort of. Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest news, and can President Biden's Presidency survive the blunders of the past three weeks?

Gov. Newsom in California will he survive the recall? DC's disastrous gambling app, why has it been such a failure? Is Al Roker too old to be covering hurricanes?

The excitement of golf and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

