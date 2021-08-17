The Paolini Perspective: Episode 161

Patrick and Sarah chat the exit of Afghanistan, President Biden's speech essentially saying the buck stops with him and then blaming everyone else.

What does this mean for terrorism, and next steps for the US and Afghanistan relations?

Loudoun County Schools have been debating transgender rights, Patrick and Sarah share their thoughts, Patrick's juice cleanse and the new NFL rule that has everyone shaking their heads.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

