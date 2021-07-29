The Paolini Perspective: Episode 158

Patrick and Sarah discuss Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympics. DC Mayor Bowser is asking to hire 170 new police officers and a $11 million budget to combat DC violence, is it time to retire the 'defund the police' term?

Continued thoughts on mask mandates for schools, businesses, and CDC.

Is the CDC losing credibility? Plus, the latest on the House select committee investigating Jan. 6th.

