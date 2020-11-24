The Paolini Perspective Episode 127

Patrick and Sarah skip the politics for the most part and chat gratitude, pop culture, and Thanksgiving plans.

Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without some political chat so thoughts on the latest actions from President Trump to stop the election results, and COVID-19 recommendations from the CDC.

Plus, thank you Philly for making Thanksgiving week 2020 epic.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

