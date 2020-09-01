The Paolini Perspective: Episode 115

Patrick and Sarah are joined by one of their favorite guests, Joe Di Scipio.

Joe is the Senior Vice President of Legal and FCC compliance for Fox Television. Patrick, Sarah, and Joe debate the latest in the Presidential race, Kenosha and another damning article about the Washington Football Team.

With the new allegations against the Washington Football Team, will the NFL force Snyder to sell the team?

Plus, thoughts on the passing of Chadwick Boseman and more.

