The Good Word: Tyrell and Latrina Washington

Super Bowl dancers Tyrell and Latrina Washington join The Good Word podcast to talk about what it was like to perform in the iconic Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige!

They share how their faith impacts their careers as powerhouse dancers and choreographers and they share gems on marriage and parenting three children.

Creative, fun, energetic, hard-working and charismatic are just a few words to describe this dynamic choreography duo. They are amongst the most versatile choreographers in the industry.

Their work can be recognized from televised performances such as The Voice Season 11 as Associate Performance Producers, KISS, Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, multiple Mariah Carey Christmas specials, John Legend, Destiny’s Child, Beyonce performances and many more.

The duo has provided choreography for many live tours and performances for Keyshia Cole, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, Destiny’s Child and several musicals.

As they are no strangers to music videos, you might have seen their work with artists such as Andy Grammer, Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake, Fantasia feat. Kelly Rowland, Leona Lewis, Mariah Carey, Keyshia Cole and Will I Am, just to name a few.

Creatively, Tyrell and Latrina, strive for innovative and visually stunning pieces of work.

