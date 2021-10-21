The Good Word: Tiffany Mann

Tiffany Mann joins THE GOOD WORD podcast!

She caught the natural acting and performing talent from her parents David and Tamela Mann. Living and working in New York City, Tiffany is a performer in musical theater and opera.

In between performances, she keeps up her singing chops working at a diner in Times Square where all of the wait staff sings. Her life goal is longevity in her career as a performer, aiming for Broadway.

"Ultimately, I want to use my talents to get to a financial position to help others like so many have helped me along the way. I don't know how my life would have turned out had it not been for those golden souls," said Tiffany.



Fun Facts: Tiffany is very observant, which makes her good at impersonating people and acting out different characters, which varies from moment to moment.



SUBSCRIBE!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom