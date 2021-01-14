The Good Word: Skyh Alvester Black

Actor and entertainer Skyh Alvester Black joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!

The former Beyoncé dancer and Miami, Florida native shares the power, importance and impact of prayer. He also shares his journey from fame to homelessness and back to fame as "Jacobi" on Director Tyler Perry’s hit show Sistas on BET. Skyh began performing at the early age of five years old.

Determined to excel in his passions he began studying the arts of dance & theatre at New World School of the Arts High School. His talents eventually afforded him a full scholarship at the coveted School of American Ballet, the official school of the New York City Ballet.

Skyh then moved to LA to pursue his acting and music career. With little support and no money, he sold all of his possessions and purchsed a one way ticket to Los Angeles.

Skyh took a dance audition for Beyoncé, and at that very moment his life would forever change. He then went on to dance professionally for Beyonce, Mariah Carey, & Rihanna.

