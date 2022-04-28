The Good Word: Rennee' J Johnson-Hubb

Rennee' J Johnson-Hubb joins us on The Good Word podcast! Rennee' is an overcomer, author, mother, grandmother and Evangelist! She wrote a book called "From Bound 2 Found," which walks you through Rennee's story of how she went from being bound to being free from all the strongholds that once held her bound. She shares how she’s celebrating Mother’s Day after her mother’s passing and how she is overcoming grief.

Recently, Rennee' launched a brand titled Inspiring 2 Live which includes inspiring daily messages, a Parfume named Rennee', apparel with her motto, "Impact Over Popularity" and a one-of-a-kind African American ABC Affirmation card. Rennee' also runs a catering business with her sister called Robin & Renneé Catering. They are one of the 2018 Top 100 Minority Enterprise Business Winners.

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom