The Good Word: Pastor Real Talk Kim, author of 'You Gotta Get Up'

Limitless Church pastor and "You Gotta Get Up" author Real Talk Kim joins FOX’s Tisha Lewis on "THE GOOD WORD" podcast.

Real Talk Kim, born Kimberly Jones, discusses how she overcame obstacles, challenges, and hurdles in life and how others can too! She shares how she overcame her divorce, financial loss, and despair.

Real Talk Kim also discusses how she preached her first sermon at 40 years old via social media. It went viral and she has been preaching ever since.

The power-hours preacher and author uses the power of social media to reach people where they are, and she often posts inspirational prayers, sermons, and affirmations on several platforms online.

