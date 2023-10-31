The Good Word: Mimi Frazier

article

Washington, D.C. native Mimi Frazier joins us on The Good Word! Frazier is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with Stage 3B aggressive invasive breast cancer in 2015 at 34 years old.

As of today, she’s still in active treatment, cancer infusion, for the next seven to ten years. She has gone through chemotherapy, radiation, loss of a child and three surgeries.



In 2019, she created Linkage Beauty Movement LLC to support women who were struggling with their new normal after cancer treatment and mastectomy across the United States!

