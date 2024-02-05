The Good Word: Love & Marriage stars Jamie and Erana Tyler

article

DMV’S own Jamie & Erana Tyler join us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!

The Tyler’s star on OWN TV’s Love & Marriage DC reality television show that airs Saturday nights on OWN.



We talk about love, black love, their love story, Love & Marriage DC, loving and protecting our children and navigating the journey of their special needs son who is blind and stars on their reality TV show! AND MORE!

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Jamie Tyler and Erana Tyler attend the 2024 New Year's Eve Black Tie Extravaganza at The City Club of Washington on December 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

