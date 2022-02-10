The Good Word: Keith Holmes

Washington, D.C. native and TWO TIME world boxing champion turned author Keith Holmes joins us on THE GOOD WORD PODCAST!

He talks about turning trials to triumphs, how a trip to Jerusalem, prayer and becoming a vegan and creating Vegan Hut Cafe changed his life!

His book The Dark Path of a Champion is out in a few weeks!

